This Bobby Orr photo lives rent-free in Bruins fan minds

Over their historic time as a franchise, the Boston Bruins have won six Stanley Cup championships. The latest was in 2011 when the Black and Gold won Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on the road over the Vancouver Canucks, 4-0.

Since then, they have been knocking on the door a couple of times and have come up short. Maybe the most painful time coming up short was in 2019 when they lost Game 7 at home to the St. Louis Blues in what was a devastating loss. Then four years later in the 2022-23 season, Boston set the NHL record for wins and points in a regular season, only to suffer a historic playoff collapse when they blew a 3-1 first-round series lead to the Florida Panthers.

No, there is no telling how the rest of the postseason would have played out that spring had the Black and Gold finished off Florida, but they were the hands-down favorite to win the Cup that year. Bruins fans will remember the emotions of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci the night they lost Game 7 in overtime, as it was the last time they would don the Spoked-B. However, Bruins fans have a memory that will last forever that happened 53 years earlier.

Bobby Orr flying through the air after game-winning goal in 1970 Stanley Cup Final will live forever in fans minds

Talk about a moment that will be etched in stone in Bruins lore forever. Leading the Blues, 3-0, in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final, St. Louis took Boston to overtime on May 10, tied 3-3, but Bobby Orr needed just 40 seconds of the extra session for an iconic moment in the franchise's history. Orr took a pass from Derek Sanderson and scored the Cup-clinching goal, then he went flying through the air.

In the 1969-70 season, Orr had 33 goals and 87 assists for 124 points in 76 games, then in 14 playoff games, he had nine goals and 11 assists, but it was his ninth goal that will forever be in the minds of all Boston Bruins fans.