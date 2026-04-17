Ranking the six most important Boston Bruins players against the Buffalo Sabres

After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, the Boston Bruins are back in the Eastern Conference field as the first wild-card. Their opponent is the Atlantic Division champion, Buffalo Sabres. That's right, the Buffalo Sabres are the kings of the Atlantic Division in 2025-26. Who saw that coming?

However, this is setting up to be an entertaining series, matching Buffalo's explosive scoring and speed against the Bruins and their system under Marco Sturm, which can frustrate teams if played right. Here are five Boston Bruins players who are important to pulling off an upset in the first round.

6. James Hagens

It has been just two games, but top prospect James Hagens has proved he belongs. Forming the "kid" third line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Fraser Minten, this could be a line that is underrated going into the series. Hagens played a very simple game, but always seems to be in the right place and doesn't do anything he can't do.

This is a huge stage for him and really for the whole line, but they could be a huge X-factor in this series if they can produce something and just keep things simple and play their game. Would love to see Hagens score his first NHL goal in this series.

5. Pavel Zacha

Remember the Zacha trade rumors at the beginning of the season? Where are the Black and Gold this season without Zacha? In 78 games, Zacha has a career-high 30 goals and a career-high in points with 65, which includes 35 assists. He has an even split of 11 goals and 11 assists on the power play.

He has been at the center of arguably the top second line in the league with Casey Mittlestadt and Viktor Arvidsson. Production from Zacha and this line is going to be a must to advance to the second round.

4. Morgan Geekie

If there is one thing that the Bruins can't afford to happen this series is that Geekie goes missing offensively as he did toward the end of the regular season when he went 17 games without a goal. If he doesn't produce, that goalless streak will be a lot shorter.

Boston's top line is going to have to play like it in the series if they are going to have a chance to advance. Geekie might be the biggest player in the series for the Black and Gold outside of their goaltender.

3. Charlie McAvoy

Boston's top defenseman is finally healthy and ready to make up for a frustrating 2024-25 season. He has overcome some injuries this season to still play at a high level. He'll get top minutes and be on the ice matched up with the Sabres' top players.

The Bruins defense is going to see a lot of pressure throughout the series, and how they play in front of Jeremy Swayman will be huge. McAvoy staying out of the penalty box is a must. He'll be a key in all situations.

2. David Pastrnak

As usual, the Bruins will end up going in the series as Pastrnak ends up going. He only had 29 goals in the regular season, but his 71 assists got him to 100 points for a fourth consecutive season. You know that the Sabres are going to know where he is on the ice every time he's out there.

The power play is going to be key for Boston in the series, and Pastrnak is a big part of that. He is arguably the purest goal-scorer in the series, and the Bruins avoid force-feeding him. Getting as many shots on the net as possible for Pastrnak is going to be key. His one-timer could be a big key to the series.

1. Jeremy Swayman

After the season Swayman had, who else would be here? The Sabres are the more talented team at most positions, but if there is one edge that the Bruins have, it's in goal. As well as Joonas Korpisalo has played this season, Sturm is going to ride and die with Swayman.

If Swayman plays as he did during the regular season, then Boston has a big chance to do what a lot of people don't think they can do. Surviving the first period in Game 1 will be big, and Swayman will need to do that if Boston is going to try to steal the opener.