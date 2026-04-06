Bruins forward Morgan Geekie made a stunning confession after overtime loss to Flyers

It has been a struggle for Boston Bruins leading goal scorer Morgan Geekie lately. After Sunday afternoon's 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, he has now gone scoreless in 17 straight games. He's been stuck on 34 goals for a long time.

Frustration is settling in; you can tell in his play. Who could blame him? You score 34 goals in your first 61 games, it's going to get to you. He had a couple of chances on Sunday against Dan Vladar, but he was turned aside.

During the second period, one of the strangest plays happened. Actually, it was something that not many have ever seen. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy's stick broke when he tried a slap shot from the point. As Philadelphia transitioned the other way, McAvoy was skating back to the bench when a stick came flying off the bench and bounced right to McAvoy. It almost looked AI-generated on TV. It really did.

One linesman blew his whistle, and after a short discussion with the officials, Geekie was slapped with a minor penalty for throwing equipment. Who knew that it was a penalty? Not many Bruins players. As bizarre as it was, Geekie addressed it after the game.

Morgan Geekie addresses second period penalty for throwing equipment

Again, this was something you never see, and Geekie said after the game that the stick slipped out of his hand.

"I meant ot just pass it to (McAvoy),'' said Geekie. "I kind of fumbled it and just accidentally threw it. I mean, it was completely my fault, but I didn't mean to throw it. I just tried to reach over and hand it, and I just lost the handle on it.''

It happens, I guess. However, this wasn't the first time that this has happened to him.

"I might be my second,'' Geekie added. "I had one in Carolina, I think. (I) picked a guy's stick up off the ground and threw it at him. So no, my second one. This one I didn't mean to. Last time, I didn't know the rules, so you'd think I would've learned my lesson.''

As bizarre as it was, file that under something you thought you would never see in a game.