4 Boston Bruins takeaways from undisciplined overtime loss to Philadelphia Flyers

Coming off disappointing losses to the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning to begin a four-game road trip, the Boston Bruins were looking at a daunting back-to-back on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers. All of a sudden, the Flyers are back in the Eastern Conference playoff picture and desperately need two points.

Trailing 1-0 entering the third period after Philadelphia scored on their first shot of the game, the Bruins struck on the power play and rode 29 saves from Joonas Korpisalo to get to overtime tied 1-1. In the extra session, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy took penalties seven seconds apart to give Philly a 5-on-3, and rookie Porter Martone buried his first career goal for the win. It was another undisciplined game for Marco Sturm's team at times. Here are four takeaways after the Black and Gold secured their first point on the trip.

Porter Martone making an impact when James Hagens sits in Providence

Trying to figure out what the Bruins are thinking with their prospects is not worth your time. As soon as Michigan State was bounced from the NCAA Tournament by Wisconsin, the Flyers wasted little time in signing last June's sixth overall pick, Martone. He was selected one pick before Boston took James Hagens.

He set up Philadelphia's first goal with a nice play along the wall in the defensive end, which led to a Christian Dvorak strike early in the game. Martone is on the Flyers' top power play unit and potted the winner in overtime, while Boston's man advantage is struggling, and Hagens is playing well. Make it make sense. He has to be called up soon, right?

Bruins finally strike on the power play

Well, the Bruins finally scored on the power play. They began the third period with a power play for 1:25, and they finally connected. David Pastrnak ripped a slap shot that Dan Vladar saved, but was unable to control. The puck rolled just to the side of the net, and Casey Mittelstadt slid a backhand to Pavel Zacha, who roofed it under the crossbar to tie the game.

Pavel Zacha gets the Bruins even 🐻 pic.twitter.com/MZG9NNYabp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 5, 2026

That broke a span of two goals over eight periods for Boston. They had a Fraser Minten goal at the end of the first period against the Panthers on Thursday night, and Mittlestadt scored in the second period on Saturday against the Lightning. Is that what gets the power play going? You certainly hope so. On the other side, Philadelphia owns the worst power play in the NHL, and the Black and Gold killed all three Flyers' chances in the second period, before they scored in teh extra session.

Morgan Geekie goal less streak reaches 17 games

The lack of production from Morgan Geekie is something that needs to be studied closely. It was another game without a goal for him, now a 17-game goalless streak. It isn't for lack of effort either. He had some glorious chances early in the game, only to be turned away by Vladar. He was bumped to a line with Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm. He's stuck on 34 goals.

You can tell he is pressing and is really a mess when it comes to confidence. He took two penalties in the second period, the second one the most bizarre when he threw his stick from the bench on the ice to Charlie McAvoy, who had his stick broken on a shot attempt as he was going back to defend. Never seen that before, but at this point in the season, does anything really surprise you anymore?

Bruins close out the road trip against the Hurricanes

This trip can't end quickly enough for the Bruins. They are completely gassed. Exhausted. The fact that they got a point in Philadelphia is an accomplishment that not many saw happening after the first games on the trip. They finish the trip against the Carolina Hurricanes, at a place that has been a house of horrors for them. Then, a much-needed three-day break.