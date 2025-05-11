Providence Bruins face elimination after veterans fuel stunning comeback

The Boston Bruins have gone their separate ways for the 2025 off-season after a disappointing last-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Some of the Black and Gold's top players are taking part in the IIHF World Championship tournament. Friday, defenseman Mason Lohrei had a goal in Team USA's win.

While some of the Bruins are playing in the IIHF World Championship tournament, some of the Bruins' younger players, and yes, some veterans, are alive in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). After winning their opening round over the Springfield Thunderbirds, things have been tougher in the second round against the Charlotte Checkers, but they face a series-deciding Game 5 after a stunning comeback win on Friday night in Game 4.

Bruins veterans lead Providence to comeback win to force deciding Game 5

After dropping the first two games at home against the Checkers, Providence has headed south and staved off elimination in Games 3 and 4, with the latter coming in overtime after a third-period rally. Newly signed forward Patrick Brown scored in the extra session for the 3-2 victory in Game 4.

Brown's heroics would not have been possible with the two goals they scored in regulation. Oliver Wahlstrom, a struggling forward claimed off of waivers back in December by Boston, scored the game-tying P-Bruins goal. The goal was set up by another tremendous play by youngster Matthew Poitras, who beat his defender to set up the former New York Islanders forward.

Game 3 will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday and the P-Bruins will be looking for the stunning series comeback win over the Checkers, but they may have to do it with Michael DiPietro who left Friday night's win in the first period with an injury and was replaced by Brandon Bussi, who had a tremendous 2023-24 season.