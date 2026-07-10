Providence Bruins drop 2026-27 schedule with some bizarre matchups

Next week, Boston Bruins fans will mark their calendars for the 2026-27 season when the NHL releases its schedule. The league will drop the Opening Night schedule on Wednesday night, before the entire league schedule is dropped on Thursday.

Will the Black and Gold play on the first night again to begin the 84-game slate? That remains to be seen, but the American Hockey League (AHL) dropped the Providence Bruins' schedule on Thursday, and they will begin their season on Oct. 2 at home against the Utica Comets, the AHL team of the New Jersey Devils. Aside from the Opening Night game announced, the entire schedule was announced with some interesting matchups.

Providence Bruins release 2026-27 schedule

It's going to be very difficult for the P-Bruins to repeat the success they had this past season. They steamrolled through the regular season, only to get bounced by the Springfield Thunderbirds in the playoffs in four games. Coach Ryan Mougenel left for an assistant coach position with the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL next season. With a new coach, yet to be named, and some roster turnover, the P-Bruins will play a 72-game slate.

The AHL schedule is a weird one, which includes 14 of the 72 games against Springfield in many, many playoff rematches. Nothing says rivalry like 14 games in one season against one team. Seven games will be at home, and another seven will be on the road. They will play 12 games against the Hartford Wolf Pack and new coach Jay Leach, yes, the same Jay Leach who was an assistant coach this past season under Boston's first-year coach Marco Sturm.

Providence will play eight games against Charlotte, six against Lehigh Valley, and four each against Hershey, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Laval, and Utica. Providence will play a home-and-home with Belleville, Chicago, Hamilton, Milwaukee, Rockford, Rochester, Toronto, and Syracuse.

As mentioned above, this was not only an offseason of change for the Boston Bruins, but also for the Providence Bruins. Goalie Michael DiPietro will be Jeremy Swayman's backup in Boston, and forward Fabian Lysell was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in June. There is a good chance that center Matthew Poitras is in Boston as well. Regardless, the weird schedule is just under three months away from beginning.