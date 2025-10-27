Providence Bruins defenseman could soon steal a spot on NHL roster

The Boston Bruins weren't sure what they were getting when they selected Frederic Brunet in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He had all the tools to be a pro defenseman when he was playing in the QMJHL, but some wondered whether it would translate when he actually started playing. Brunet proved that he could do it in Providence, and the rising prospect has only gotten better with every passing game.

While some of the events the NHL holds are to fulfill a commitment, Brunet's invitation to the NHL/NHLPA Rookie Showcase as the Bruins' representative is no small feat for a fifth-round pick. It further showed that Brunet was on a steady upward trajectory towards becoming an NHL regular, which only boosted his confidence before his third AHL season.

Brunet is now looking like one of the top defensemen in the league on one of the top teams in the league. While he will likely spend most of this season in Providence and chase a Calder Cup, it'll be very hard for the Bruins to justify not giving him a long look to make the opening night roster next season. If Hampus Lindholm continues to struggle through injuries and Jordan Harris is on the shelf for an extended period, the emergence of Brunet could come sooner than next season.

The blueliner is steadily climbing in offensive production and has been steady as a rock in the defensive zone. He is on pace for 36 points this season, which would be an 11-point increase from his sophomore season. It's a great sign after increasing his total from 12 to 25 last season.

Brunet is currently 32nd in the AHL in points for a defenseman with two goals and one assist, and third on Providence. However, he is in a tie with Riley Tufte for the best plus/minus with a +9 rating. While plus/minus is a bit outdated, it's important here, as the question surrounding Brunet has always been how his defensive game would translate at the pro level, yet he has the AHL's best plus/minus while having just three points.

The concerns about Hampus Lindholm's injuries only make Brunet more intriguing. If the Bruins have found a diamond in the rough who can steal a spot on the left side, it only makes Lindholm's job easier for the remainder of his contract. Lindholm is under heavy pressure currently with the leaky defense of Mason Lohrei and the inconsistency of Nikita Zadorov.