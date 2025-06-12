The countdown is on for the June 27-28, 2025 NHL Draft. Clearly, it's a no-brainer that the top 3 draft picks will be snapped up before Boston hits the stage, so we'll jump over those 3 and be realistic. Which remaining prospects should the B's be targeting with their #7 first-round draft pick?

1. Radim Mrtka - Defenseman

This Swedish import stands 6'6" at 207 pounds and has the potential to be a formidable defenseman for the B's. We have seen powerful D duos this past season, but we should strive to always be more intimidating. Watching the Panthers land back to back to back Stanley Cup Playoff spots shows that there is a large element of physicality needed to achieve the long-term goals. The Bruins thought they had fulfilled that role in the short-lived return of Milan Lucic. If Mrtka were to join the team, the trajectory for the black and gold could change the course for the better and bring the forceful presentation back to Boston.

Mrtka comes with an impressive resume. This Czech native started playing in November 2024 and has already gathered 4 goals and 35 points in 43 games. He won silver at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and scored 1 goal and 4 assists at the 2025 IIHFU18 Men's World Championship. Mrtka was named the top 3 player on Czechia following the IIHFU18 performance, and is projected to be the next biggest import after Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl. With accolades like this, can the Bruins afford not to add Radim to the roster?

It has been some years since the Bruins have drafted a Center who stayed on the team. Most notable was now-Oilers' Trent Frederic, whom we've all been rooting for in the SCP this month. Matthew Poitras has been making guest appearances with the black and gold, floating back and forth from Providence. However, making the move now to draft a Center to stay would be a pivotal move in trying to rebuild for the upcoming season.

2. James Hagens - Center

Boston College's Hagens is projected by Forbes to claim the #4 spot for the 2025 draft. While he may be claimed by the time the Jacobs/Neely duo takes the stage, he is one to watch if he is still available by pick #7. Hagens is a center who averaged a point per game in his recent 37-game NCAA season, and was selected to be a member to represent Team USA in this year's World Juniors, where he acquired 9 points over the 7-game stretch.

The season prior, Hagens collected 32 goals and 32 assists over 38 games. Clearly, this prospect knows what it takes to focus on driving the puck to where it needs to go, and that is a much-needed skill the Bruins desire going into next season. Dave Gregory of the NHLCSB states, "(Hagens) Sees the ice at an elite level. Has good motor and is an effortless skater. Has a really quick release." A young, effortless skater with a quick snap is hard to turn down.

3. Anton Frondell - Center

Ranked between #2-18 from the 2025 Combine, this Swedish center proves to be a well-rounded player. Anton's 6'1", 198-pound frame is perfect to be able to shield plays and keep the opponents' pucks out of the goal. Frondell has shown he has the mindset of playing defensively offensive, unafraid to get into the action right in front of the net in order to drive the puck straight at the target. He made 25 points within 29 games, proving he would be a valuable asset in the lineup.

Speaking of Frondell's ice time, Samuel Tirpak of FC Hockey states, “What I like about him is his well-roundedness; he is a good shooter as well as a playmaker. He creates a lot on the forecheck, forcing defenders breaking out to make mistakes by being an intimidating presence, not afraid to get involved in the physical play if necessary, although it’s often not his primary way of creating pressure.”

With these two options for Center and the leading D-line prospect, the Bruins can only go up after last season. The return of newly named Coach Sturm could be monumental in highlighting more ownership from the team we already have, as well as pulling the talent from the soon-to-be-added players as well. Which draft candidates will be added to the Bruins line up? Stay tuned, Spoked-B Nation!