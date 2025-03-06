Freddy on the Outs: For Better or Worse?

The trade season has begun, and unfortunately, the Bruins are no exception. The Bruins have begun to trade, and Trent Frederic, alongside Max Jones, were traded to the Edmonton Oilers.

Stats for Boston

Freddy spent six seasons with the Bruins, and he was drafted by the Bruins in 2016. He then later signed a three-year playing contract in 2018. Over the course of his playing for Boston, he scored 55 goals and had 54 assists, and played in 337 games.

Was it for the best?

So why this year? Why did they trade him this year? Well, unfortunately Freddy has had less shots on goal, as well as a few more injuries. While his speed is a great factor in his game playing, the biggest thing this season that he needed to do more of to possibly not get traded was goal shooting. As a forward, his main priority should be goal shooting, and unfortunately he didn't do a lot of that this season.

He was more aggressive and earned the attention of fans. While he is a good man and an above average player, recently it seems Freddy was having a more difficult time with goal scoring. He has been doing well with puck passing, as well as making a more aggressive presence on the ice. It's possible now with this trade he will be more successful with the Oilers, as a change in pace could help round him out to be a great player.

The Bruins fans wish Trent well as he continues to grow his hockey career, but we will miss him! While trade season is hard to witness, it is necessary. It's just business. Now the question is, what else does Don Sweeney do? There is still time for more players to leave Boston, but which ones? We'll soon find out.