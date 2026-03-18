Potential landings spots listed for superstar defenseman would be bad news for Bruins

If everything continues to fall into place when it comes to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference, then there are going to be some new faces in the postseason. Several teams that made the playoffs last season are on the verge of being on the outside looking in mid-April.

The Florida Panthers run as two-time Stanley Cup champions appears to be over. The Toronto Maple Leafs are a team that is going to miss the postseason, which is big news for the Boston Bruins, who own their first-round draft pick, which is top 5 protected. Teams looking to crash the party after missing it last season include the Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, and Columbus Blue Jackets. The biggest surprise might be the Buffalo Sabres, who are looking to run away with the Atlantic Division.

All of those teams are going to get into the playoffs, and the teams that miss will likely make some additions over the offseason and look to get in next season. When it comes to potential moves this offseason, one name that keeps popping up that could be moved is Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson. Two teams in the Atlantic Division were linked to him, and it wouldn't be good for the Bruins if he landed at either spot.

2 Atlantic Division teams listed as trade destinations for Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report listed potential trade destinations for Karlsson this summer if he's moved, and the Red Wings and Ottawa Senators were listed as potential destinations. Now, it should be pointed out that Karlsson has a no-trade clause and he has a say in where he would go.

With that said, both Detroit and Ottawa make a lot of sense for Karlsson. The Red Wings, even if they make the playoffs, will have a lot of pressure on them to get in and compete further next season. As for Ottawa, they are a disappointment this season, but another season of missing the postseason or a quick first-round exit, then the pressure will be on with the Senators as well.

Boston is another team that is going to be under pressure this offseason to improve for 2026-27, whether they make the playoffs or not. However, if Detroit or Ottawa land Karlsson, that wouldn't be good news for the Black and Gold. Of course, Karlsson would just remain in Pittsburgh, but it is setting up to be a wild offseason in terms of moves around the NHL.