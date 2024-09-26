Winners and Losers from the first week of Boston Bruins training camp

We are one week into training camp for NHL teams and for the Boston Bruins, it certainly has not lacked storylines. Jeremy Swayman remains the biggest storyline for the Black and Gold with him still not camp with no contract. With each passing day, it’s becoming more and more concerning that he won’t be in goal on opening night at Florida in 12 days.

Other storylines through the first week have been who is going to replace Jake DeBrusk in the lineup. Is it going to be a prospect or is it going to be a veteran? Will any Bruins’ prospects make the roster out of camp? All of those questions will be answered over time, but here are some winners and losers from the first week of training camp for Boston.

Winners

Joonas Korpisalo

One player who the Bruins need to come in and have a good camp, it’s Joonas Korpisalo, acquired from the Ottawa Senators in the Linus Ullmark trade back in June. Yes, he is a veteran with plenty of NHL experience, but his struggles last season can’t be ignored. It’s just one half of a preseason game, but it was encouraging.

He only faced seven shots Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals, but he looked good, squaring up to shots, moving well side to side, and tracking the puck. Again, it’s one game, but he knows the potential opportunity in front of him if Swayman isn’t signed and he’s off to a good start.

Mason Lohrei

In the first preseason game against the New York Rangers, Mason Lohrei suited up and look very good. His 200-foot game was impressive, his ability to move the puck offensively and his work in the defensive end stuck out. He’s been good in the camp practices and is proven he’s a nightly blueliner.

Matthew Poitras

After having his first season cut short because of shoulder surgery, he is back, determined to show that he belongs and is doing that. He has added muscle and weight and looks more prepared to handle the nightly NHL grind. He has been getting time on the wing and that could be a move that could benefit him and the team. Flexibility is always good to have.

Losers

Michael DiPietro

As we wait to see how the Swayman situation plays out, but against the Rangers and Capitals, Michael DiPietro didn’t do himself any favors. He allowed a weak five-hole goal against New York and gave up goal against Washington after he was not able to control a loose puck after coming in during the second period. Right now Brandon Bussi has had a better first week.

Georgii Merkulov

Ok, so neither Fabian Lysell or Georgi Merkulov looked good the first couple of days and against the Rangers before Lysell took a step in the right direction against the Capitals while Merkulov continued to struggle at times. If there is one concern with him, it’s his lack of speed at times that NHL teams would look to attack. Right now, he needs to improve over the next week or he’s likely headed back to the AHL to begin the season.

Going forward, it makes you wonder how much time the younger players have left to prove themselves with opening night inching closer. Expect veterans to work their way into the lineup over the rest of the preseason games before things begin for real on Oct. 8.