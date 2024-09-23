2 Boston Bruins prospects fail to seize opportunity against the New York Rangers
By Scott Roche
Going into training camp, the Boston Bruins were looking to replace Jake DeBrusk’s spot on the roster after the 14th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft left in free agency for the Vancouver Canucks. GM Don Sweeney never addressed the opening in his lineup and it appears that the organization is counting on a prospect to fill that spot.
The two names mentioned leading into camp were Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov. Both players got an opportunity Sunday night at the TD Garden in the Black and Gold’s first preseason game against the New York Rangers. It’s safe to say that neither player made much of an impression.
Bruins prospects Fabian Lysell & Georgii Merkulov struggle vs. Rangers
Both players were in the lineup for head coach Jim Montgomery against New York and it’s safe to say that neither made an impression. If you were looking for them, you needed to look long and hard to find either one. It was not the first game impression the Bruins hoped to get from either player.
Merkulov got a cup of coffee last season in Boston, but Lysell has yet to make his NHL debut and so far, he’s not proving he’s ready. This is the best opportunity for the 2021 Entry Draft first-round pick to make the roster on Opening Night and even though it’s just one game, it wasn’t a good audition.
Merkulov did pick up an assist in the game, but like Lysell, you had to look long and hard at times to find him out there. There are still a handful of games remaining in the preseason before things begin for real and both players will have opportunities to impress again, but it certainly needs to be better than it was Sunday night.
If Lysell or Merkulov don’t end up being the answer, then look for veteran Tyler Johnson, who is in camp on a PTO, to get a serious look to get into the lineup and maybe someone from the bottom-six, say Morgan Geekie or another player, end up on the right win on the second line when the season begins at Florida on Oct. 8.