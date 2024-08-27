Who is new Boston Bruins forward Riley Tufte, anyway?
By Scott Roche
Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney added some big pieces and some smaller pieces in free agency this summer. By now you know that center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadarov were the two big names, while Sweeney also added some potential bottom-six pieces.
Some of the additions are going to make for rather interesting training camp battles next month when it kicks off at Warrior Ice Arena. Max Jones was one addition who could end up playing a big role for the Black and Gold and not to be overlooked is a former first-round pick that not many people might know a lot about.
Who is new Bruins forward Riley Tufte?
Aside from Jones, another bottom-six forward candidate that Sweeney signed this summer is 6-foot-6 Riley Tufte. He is not a name that is going to jump off the page at you, but with his big frame, he plays a heavy game and in the last couple of seasons in the AHL, he's found his offensive game.
“I think, especially me, being 6-6 and a bigger guy, definitely it’s taken a little bit for me to grow into my game,” Tufte said. “I think I’ve found that pro game every year, I’ve gotten better every year…just kind of finding my role. It’s been an amazing last four, five years of pro. Looking forward to being a Boston Bruin. It’s gonna be awesome. It’s a process as me as a big guy and I think I’ve taken huge steps.”
Two years ago for the Dallas Stars' AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, Tufte had 19 goals and 35 assists, then after signing with the Colorado Avalanche for last season, he had 23 goals and 45 assists for the Colorado Eagles. He has very little NHL experience playing in just 13 games for Dallas and five for Colorado.
Tufte was the 25th overall pick in the 2016 Entry Draft and as he said, it has taken him some time to grow into his game, but he is someone worth taking a chance on for Sweeney and head coach Jim Montgomery. He has a difficult task in front of him making the Boston roster for Opening Night, but anything is possible and if you're Montgomery, you can never have enough bottom-six depth in the organization.