Where do the Bruins, should the Bruins stand on each goaltender conundrum?
With trades swirling all over the NHL, and free agency and the draft looming on the horizon, the Boston Bruins have a bit of a conundrum going on.
It is not who they are going to draft, it is not who their new coach in Providence is going to be, and it is not even what their new assistant coach Jay Leach's role is going to be. Their problem is they have three qualified goaltenders, and two spots to fill going into the season.
The three are Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark, and Brandon Bussi. Another problem that presents itself here too is that only one of the three is under contract, that being Ullmark. And to make matters worse, it is looking more and more like he will be traded, where to is up in the air as of the writing of this article.
Reportedly, according to Mark Divver of NHL.com, a contract is in the works for Bussi.
As for Swayman, there has been nothing publically announced regarding his contract. However, it would definitely behoove Bruins' General Manager, Don Sweeney, to avoid arbitration at all costs.
What should Boston do about all of these conundrums? It's a puzzle, and here's what this reporter feels is the best possible scenario for any of them.