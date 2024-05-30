Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney must avoid making the same mistake twice
By Scott Roche
Last season, contract talks between the Boston Bruins and goalie Jeremy Swayman and his agent were difficult. In fact, things got so bad that Swayman ended up taking Sweeney to arbitration to get a deal done. In the end, he was awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract.
Now with him needing a new contract for next season and beyond, it would be wise for Sweeney and Swayman’s camp to get a deal done before the NHL Entry Draft at the end of June. Locking him up by then would make the decision easier for Sweeney to trade Linus Ullmark, assuming he gets a deal that if necessary, the former Buffalo Sabres goalie would accept and not invoke his trade clause if the team is on his list.
Bruins and Sweeney need to avoid going to arbitration again with Swayman
If a deal can’t be reached, arbitration is an option, but it must be avoided at all costs. To say that Swayman is in line for a major pay raise is an understatement. He carried the Black and Gold in the playoffs after going 25-10-8 with a 2.53 GAA and a .916 SV% during the regular season.
He played in six of the seven first-round games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and he stole that series for Boston. He stood on his head on a nightly basis and continued to make big save after save, frustrating Toronto at times.
In the second round against the Florida Panthers, he was again a big reason why the Bruins took the series to six games before falling. He finished the postseason with a 6-6 record |}while sporting a 2.15 GAA and a .933 SV% all while facing 373 shots.
There was no doubt before the Stanley Cup Playoffs that Swayman was going to get paid and his performance for nearly a month confirmed it. There is a lot of cap space available this summer for Sweeney and he can even create more by moving Ullmark, but in the end, he needs to find common ground with Swayman and his agent and avoid going through another arbitration hearing. Get it done Don!