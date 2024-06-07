5 sleepers the Boston Bruins can steal in the 2024 NHL Draft
The 2024 NHL Draft may not be of much interest to many fans of the Boston Bruins since their team doesn’t have a first, second, or even a third-round pick. That said, the big event may be nothing more than a chance for fans to see who general manager Don Sweeney took and where they will likely spend the next two-plus seasons before getting even a remote chance in the Bruins system.
But let’s not forget that Linus Ullmark could definitely find himself playing in another city in 2024-25, and trading him could warrant an early-round pick, or at least one first-rounder. So there is a good chance the Bruins enter this month’s draft with a more entertaining slate of selections than what they currently hold.
Yet if everything remains as-is, which five prospects could end up as big winners when Boston is finally on the clock in Round 4? Here are five prospects who haven’t fared too well in the rankings, but could transform into sensational players during the latter stages of their development.
Will Zellers, F/Shattuck St. Mary’s
Will Zellers never played full-time in the USHL, appearing in just one game for the Green Bay Gamblers, where he scored a goal. Instead, he found himself at Shattuck St. Mary’s, a school that has developed numerous hockey stars like Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby, so for a prospect like Zellers to potentially be available near the fourth round of the NHL Draft should garner quite a bit of interest.
And he’s productive, scoring over two points per game in 54 contests in USHS Prep before tacking on 1.83 points per game in the PHC this past season, both times for Shattuck St. Mary’s.
His overall points total between those 66 games he played factors out to 133 points, 69 goals, and 64 helpers, so if the Bruins are lucky enough to snag him if he falls, there is no reason for Don Sweeney to pass here.