Several Boston Bruins thrive at Prospects Challenge
By Scott Roche
It’s hard to believe, but another Prospects Challenge is in the books. The Boston Bruins prospects were in Western New York over the weekend for the annual event in Buffalo and while the wins and losses on the ice don’t count, the overall play can.
It was an impressive weekend for some of the younger Black and Gold players who were trying to make an impression with training camp beginning Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena. The baby Bruins suffered losses to the Pittsburgh Penguins (6-3), and Columbus Blue Jackets (4-3 in OT) before beating the New Jersey Devils 6-4 Monday morning. Now that the dust has settled, let’s take a look at which prospects impressed.
Brett Harrison
When he was drafted in the third round of the 2021 Entry Draft, it seemed like Brett Harrison fell to GM Don Sweeney after he was projected to go higher. He has an offensive upside as he showed in 2022-23 with the Oshaawa Generals and Windsor Spitfires in the OHL with a combined 34 goals, he showed off his offensive ability in Buffalo.
He had a goal and an assist against Pittsburgh, then added a goal the next day against Columbus and had a goal vs. New Jersey. He has a high motor and can finish around the net with a really good shot. He’s likely headed to Providence for another season and someone to watch.
Jackson Edward
One prospect that is going to grow on Bruins fans is defenseman Jackson Edward. He plays a very physical game and loves to get under the skin of the opponent, similar to newly-signed Boston defenseman Nikita Zadarov. He played in the first two games before sitting out the final against New Jersey.
He never backed down from a hit or any physical play when he played for the London Knights in the OHL and projects to be a bottom-pair defenseman in the NHL. After watching in the first two games in Buffalo, there is a lot to like about his game going forward.
Riley Duran
Like Edward, Riley Duran sat out the final game on Monday against the Devils, but he impressed in his first two games against the Penguins and Blue Jackets playing on the top line with Harrison and John Farinacci. After a good career with Providence College in Hockey East, he turned some heads this week with his all-around game.
He has a high motor and drives to the net with no fear to create scoring chances for him and his teammates. He is a fast skater that plays well in all three zones and a couple of times, he showed that burst going into the offensive zone. Projected as a bottom-six forward in the NHL, he plays the style that the Black and Gold like.
Overall, wins and losses aside, it was a good weekend for a lot of the Bruins prospects in Buffalo with an eye toward camp this week. Some of these players could find themselves in the NHL in 2024-25.