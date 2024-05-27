3 reasons to be optimistic for the Boston Bruins in 2024-25
By Scott Roche
Before the 2023-24 season started, not much was expected out of the Boston Bruins. After finishing the previous season setting an NHL record for wins and points in a season, the Black and Gold had a stunning first-round exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers in seven games.
Following the season, there was massive roster turnover with a ton of free agents leaving and icons Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both retiring. With very limited cap space, GM Don Sweeney went bargain shopping and set his club up for a bridge year going into this summer with a ton more cap space. Those bargain free agents along with some younger players stepping up all resulted in a second-place finish in the Atlantic Division and a first-round seven-game series win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Now facing another big offseason after being bounced by the Panthers in the second round, here are three reasons for Bruins fans to be optimistic in 2024-25.
1. Don Sweeney's free agent success
Say what you will about Sweeney's Entry Drafts as they have been less than successful, but you can't argue the success he's had in free agency. Last season he signed James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Geekie, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Danton Heinen and each of those players played a big role in the success of 2023-24. Now he has a ton of cap space and likely letting a lot of players walk to build a more competitive roster for next season. This is a big offseason for the Bruins' former defenseman.
2. Don Sweeney's recent trade success
Right up there with Sweeney's success in free agency has been his success with trades. Last season he added Garnet Hathway, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Dmitry Orlov and set his team up for a deep postseason, which never materialized. This season, he added Andrew Peeke from the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild. Peeke will be a good third-pairing defenseman for the Bruins with term on his contract and Maroon is the type of player they needed for the playoffs and he should be brought back as well. This is where all the chatter surrounding Linus Ullmark comes in. It remains to be seen if Sweeney does trade him, but if he does, expect it to be a deal that either gives him more cap space or fills a need for next season and beyond.
3. Three prospects took big strides in 2023-24
One huge development for the Bruins this season was the steps that Matthew Poitras, John Beecher, and Mason Lohrei took. Poitras showed he belonged as a middle-center, Beecher turned into one of Boston's best face-off men in the playoffs and Lohrei played very well in the postseason. All three should be in the plans next season for coach Jim Montgomery after filling a need they had this season by injecting youth into the lineup. All three have a promising future.
This is a big offseason for both Sweeney and the Bruins and expect them to be aggressive in both free agency and in the trade market. With the right additions, there is plenty of reason for optimism in 2024-25.