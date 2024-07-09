Ranking the Boston Bruins forwards from worst to first for the 2024-25 season
If there’s one team that boasts quite an entertaining group of forwards for the 2024-25 season, it’s the Boston Bruins. Boston was outstanding in the regular season over the last two years, and their forwards unit had a lot to do with it.
But with perhaps their best group yet for the upcoming campaign, is this finally the year for an ultra-deep playoff run? That depends on whether the team’s best centers and wingers step up to new heights, and today, we’re going to identify who those top players are.
Which forward graced the No. 1 position in our rankings, and what makes them so pivotal to the Bruins success this year? But before we unearth who that player is, let’s first check out how even those ranked lower in the unit will best serve the Bruins.
15 - Patrick Brown
A likely extra who has played in 149 games over eight seasons and suited up with the Bruins for 11 contests last year. Patrick Brown will likely battle with Oskar Steen and Vinni Lettieri for playing time with the big club.
14 - Oskar Steen
Oskar Steen is also nothing more than an extra who will play hardly more than 10 minutes a contest. But he’s someone valuable for a physical team like the Bruins when his number’s called to log high-quality minutes.
13 - Vinni Lettieri
Vinni Lettieri dressed for just one game with the Bruins in 2022-23 before he saw the ice in 46 contests last year with the Minnesota Wild. Don’t expect him to record over 10 minutes per game, but he’s another member of the fourth line/extras who will be more than fine with a checking role.
12 - Mark Kastelic
While I knew Mark Kastelic wouldn’t rank highly on this list, he wasn’t the easiest player to pinpoint. The former Ottawa Senator also won’t give the Bruins more than 10 minutes per game, but he’s yet another big hitter who can contribute to the physical identity Boston will boast on its lower lines, and he provides further value with a career 56.3 faceoff win percentage.