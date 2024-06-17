Boston Bruins Player Grades: Oskar Steen
Going into the Boston Bruins season, much like the situation surrounding forward, the team had a decision to make about a different forward: Oskar Steen.
For the past three seasons, had been bouncing between Boston and AHL-Providence and, unlike the emergency goaltenders they would call up, he would occasionally get some playing time. However, following the 2023-24 season, it is now four seasons in a row that Don Sweeney and co., cannot seem to figure out where they want Steen.
Steen, however, may have made the decision for them as, according to Swedish hockey writer Varmlands Folkblad is more than likely going to be leaving the organization. Whether he stays in the NHL, signs a two-way contract, or goes back to play in his native Sweden remains to be seen, but come two weeks from now when free agency begins, we shall see.
Steen's regular season stats
Throughout the regular season, Steen's numbers do not exactly jump out at you as numbers of someone that Boston would go out of their way to keep around, even as a depth piece.
At the NHL level, Steen played in a career-high 34 games and scored just one goal and that was his lone point on the season. However, with the P-Bruins, he played in a total of 28 games (25 regular season, three playoff games) where he scored 12 goals and racked up six total (four regular season, two playoff) assists.
Steen's stats were really nothing to write home about for either level, and when it came playoff time, the Bruins front office decided to keep the Swede off their roster and keep him in Providence for their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
With Steen's eyes set on leaving Boston himself, it would not surprise many within the circles of the Black and Gold if he were to walk given his stats and inability to really get much going whether that is in the AHL or NHL level.