One player the Bruins can steal from the Atlantic Division in NHL free agency
Patrick Kane, W/Red Wings
Patrick Kane proved he could still be, at worst, a solid role player in the NHL, but the Detroit Red Wings proved they’re still a bottom-eight team in the Eastern Conference. Sure, they were a better group, and Kane helped with their cause. But the 36-year-old will be looking to play for a true contender in the 2024-25 season, and Boston is in a much better position than the Red Wings.
While Kane can play on the top line for a team like the Red Wings, he may serve the Bruins better as a member of the middle-six, mainly the second line, if they signed him. His presence would give the Bruins a stacked top-six and there’s little doubt he would catapult them toward the 300 goals for mark.
Anthony Stolarz, G/Panthers
Look for the Bruins to re-sign restricted free agent Jeremy Swayman to a contract extension while they should trade Linus Ullmark. This could leave the Bruins looking for a goaltender if they don’t believe Brandon Bussi is the right guy to serve as the 1B or No. 2 netminder.
Stolarz would be a great option if the Bruins saw Swayman as a clear-cut No. 1 goaltender, as the former can step in and provide solid play for between 25 and 30 games. We saw that this season with the Panthers when he stepped in and posted a 16-7-3 record with an outstanding 0.925 save percentage and a 2.03 GAA.