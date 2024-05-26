Causeway Crowd
One player the Bruins can steal from the Atlantic Division in NHL free agency

The Boston Bruins still need at least a few more solid players if they want to make a deeper playoff run, and rivals in their own division could have the answers.

By Todd Matthews

Oct 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) and Detroit Red Wings left wing Dominik Kubalik (81) battle for the puck during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) and Detroit Red Wings left wing Dominik Kubalik (81) battle for the puck during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Kane, W/Red Wings

Patrick Kane proved he could still be, at worst, a solid role player in the NHL, but the Detroit Red Wings proved they’re still a bottom-eight team in the Eastern Conference. Sure, they were a better group, and Kane helped with their cause. But the 36-year-old will be looking to play for a true contender in the 2024-25 season, and Boston is in a much better position than the Red Wings. 

While Kane can play on the top line for a team like the Red Wings, he may serve the Bruins better as a member of the middle-six, mainly the second line, if they signed him. His presence would give the Bruins a stacked top-six and there’s little doubt he would catapult them toward the 300 goals for mark. 

Anthony Stolarz, G/Panthers

Look for the Bruins to re-sign restricted free agent Jeremy Swayman to a contract extension while they should trade Linus Ullmark. This could leave the Bruins looking for a goaltender if they don’t believe Brandon Bussi is the right guy to serve as the 1B or No. 2 netminder. 

Stolarz would be a great option if the Bruins saw Swayman as a clear-cut No. 1 goaltender, as the former can step in and provide solid play for between 25 and 30 games. We saw that this season with the Panthers when he stepped in and posted a 16-7-3 record with an outstanding 0.925 save percentage and a 2.03 GAA. 

