NHL writer's projected 2024-25 Boston Bruins lineup has one notable omission
By Scott Roche
The Boston Bruins roster will look different when training camp starts in September at Warrior Ice Arena. There have been some big-name subtractions from the roster through a trade and free agency, while there were two big additions in center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov.
We are 11 days removed from free agency and there have been a lot of projections as to what the line could look like on Opening Night against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise in October. NHL.com staff writer Amalie Benjamin's projected lineup for the 2024-25 season on NHL.com was just about what everyone expects, minus one name.
NHL.com writer leaves Justin Brazeau off of Bruins projected 2024-25 roster
The only question surrounding the Bruins' top six going into camp is whether Fabian Lysell or Georgii Merkulov end up on the right wing on the second line, replacing Jake DeBrusk, who departed in free agency to the Vancouver Canucks. The bottom six is where there was an omission and that was Justin Brazeau.
Last season, he played 19 regular season games for the Black and Gold, he had five goals and seven points while playing a heavy game that Boston has lacked in the past. He played in nine playoff games with a goal and an assist. Projected in the bottom six Trent Frederic, Matthew Poitras, and Morgan Geekie are on the third line, with Max Jones, John Beecher, and Mark Kastelic on the fourth line.
Kastelic was acquired in a trade from the Ottawa Senators last month as part of a deal that sent Linus Ullmark to Ottawa. Brazeau feels like a lock for Jim Montgomery's lineup next season in the bottom six and there is no reason other than an injury why he should not have a spot on the fourth line. Kastelic is a player who should be a fourth-line fill-in if someone needs a night off.
Brazeau brings to the lineup what the Bruins want, a physical grinding fourth-liner who makes it hard on the opposing defense in their own end. Jones is a nice addition as well and that's the type of game he plays too. Both of those players with Beecher would be a tough line to play against.