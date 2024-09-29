NHL scribe puts Bruins coach Jim Montgomery on hot seat with preseason prediction

With the NHL season right around the corner, it's prediction season. In most cases, it's bold prediction season and we will be jumping into the bold predictions right around the corner, but one NHL writer made one bold prediction for every NHL team and his for the Boston Bruins is focused on head coach Jim Montgomery.

Montgomery is entering his third season behind the bench for the Black and Gold and while his first two regular seasons in Boston have been a success, his playoff trips, not so much. Eliminated the lat two seasons by the Florida Panthers, it has made for two very long offseasons. Now with the puck set to drop on the 2024-25 season, Montgomery could very well be coaching for his future in Boston according to one NHL writer.

Jim Montgomery is the target of one NHL writers bold Bruins prediction for 2024-25

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN made one bold prediction for every NHL team for the 2024-25 season and his for the Bruins was that this will be Montgomery's final season in charge of the Bruins. He mentions that GM Don Sweeney mentioned that there have been talks about an extension for Montgomery, but nothing has been signed yet, which makes you wonder if he begins the season without one.

Wyshynski also mentioned that Boston management has been quick to make coaching changes and there is no further evidence than Bruce Cassidy. Shortly after he was told he was coming back for the 2022-23 season, Sweeney fired him in June of 2023. It ended up being a blessing in disguise for Cassidy as he was quickly scooped up by the Vegas Golden Knights and won the Stanley Cup in his first season.

While Cassidy was leading Vegas to a championship, the Bruins that season set an NHL record for wins and points in a regular season, only to be bounced in the first round of the playoffs by Florida in seven games after holding a 3-1 series lead and a one-goal late in Game 7 at home before being eliminated in overtime. Last season Boston avoided blowing another 3-1 series lead by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 at home before being sent packing by the Panthers again, who went on to win the Stanley Cup over the Edmonton Oilers.

Now with an offseason that saw some key subtractions from the Black and Gold's roster and some key additions headlined by center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov, the Bruins are looking for a third straight postseason berth under Montgomery. If that happens, his future could very well be decided by how well they fare, but if they fail to make the playoffs, then just maybe this would be his last season in Boston.