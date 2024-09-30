NHL Insider paints extremely gloomy Jeremy Swayman & Boston Bruins outlook

We are closing in on the Boston Bruins beginning the 2024-25 season without goalie Jeremy Swayman. The closer we get to opening night on Oct. 8, the more and more it's looking like the former University of Maine netminder will not be between the pipes for the Black and Gold.

That would likely leave Boston with a Joonas Korpisalo and Brandon Bussi duo to begin the season and likely be the duo until or if Swayman is signed. The Bruins and Swayman have until Dec. 1 to get a deal done for this season and it sure looks like that could become a possibility. That would not be good.

Boston is facing a daunting October and November schedule and if Swayman is not in goal, things could get very dicey in terms of the standings for Jim Montgomery's crew. You can't win a division in the first couple of months, but you can certainly put yourself behind the eight-ball in terms of the standings, especially playing in the Atlantic Division. One NHL insider thinks that if something doesn't happen soon with Swayman, it could be a while before his contract is settled.

NHL Insider offers scary Jeremy Swayman and Bruins opinion

NHL Insider Jimmy Murphy, a Bruins reporter offered his opinion on the Fifth Liners Podcast that if something doesn't happen soon, both sides could settle in for the long haul with Swayman in goal for Montgomery.

“I think this is going to December 1st,'' said Murphy. "I really think if we don’t see something in the next two weeks, it’s in for the long haul and the Bruins are going to be in some trouble.”

If this ends up being the case, this is not the best scenario for the Bruins going into the season. A once-strong point over the last couple of seasons with Swayman and Linus Ullmark all of a sudden becomes a huge question mark for Boston. Goaltending is not a position where it is a question mark in the NHL, especially if you feel like you are a contender. If this ends up happening, things will certainly be interesting for the Black and Gold.