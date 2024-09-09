NHL Insider offers extremely promising Jeremy Swayman & Boston Bruins update
By Scott Roche
Training camp officially begins in a couple of weeks and a new NHL season will begin before we know it. One of the biggest stories heading into the 2024-25 season is that Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman has yet to have a contract for the upcoming season. If you read into the reports recently, you get the hint that nothing is imminent and the sides are very far apart.
Last week it was reported by Ryan Whitney that the Bruins were not taking phone calls from Swayman or his agent, but again, that’s a rumor. Bruins fans might be getting more nervous by the day ahead of the camp opening, and that’s perfectly normal, but one NHL insider gave his opinion that should make Boston fans feel a little better.
Darren Dreger thinks Swayman & Bruins are closer than we think
NHL insider Darren Dreger of TSN appeared on First Up and spoke on several topics from Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs to Swayman and the Bruins. He offered an encouraging opinion on what might be going on behind closed doors.
"I'm not saying it's imminent, but I do think the negotiations are probably closer than what we're reading about."
Well, that seems awfully encouraging if you’re a Bruins fan. Last week Swayman appeared at Warior Ice Arena for captain’s practices, which is a very positive sign since he doesn’t have a deal in place yet. Swayman has said multiple times that he wants to be here and nowhere else.
You would have to think that if GM Don Sweeney and the front office didn’t think that they could re-sign the restricted free agent, then they wouldn’t have traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators. Training camp is around the corner and it’s going to be very hard to envision Swayman not under contract and on the ice with his teammates. Hopefully after Dreger’s comments, things are getting closer.