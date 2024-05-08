Here's why Game 2 could spell the end for the Panthers if the Bruins win (hint: it's not goaltending)
On Wednesday night, the Boston Bruins go into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals feeling good after defeating the Florida Panthers in Game 1 by a resounding total of 5-1, giving the visitors the momentum going into Game 2.
That's not usually a sentence that is used in the NHL playoffs, let alone this early in the playoffs, (if you can still call it early in the playoffs) but winning by that large of a margin - and against that good of a team - is definitely nothing to sneeze at during any point of the season, playoffs or not.
One thing that cannot be ignored, however, is the distinct advantage the Bruins carry with them if they defeat the Panthers in Wednesday night's game. It's not the goaltending situation, that seems pretty locked down.
It's not the special teams, they have been very disciplined as of late. It's one thing and it's not even on the ice, it's their arena itself, the TD Garden itself that creates an uncomfortability in and of itself for opposing teams.
Why is playing at TD Garden possibly the end for the Panthers?
Throughout the entire season, Boston won all four matchups with Florida in the regular season, including two 3-2 overtime victories at home. These two victories were one of the Bruins' 23 at home. and and 47 total.
While it was only two of the Panthers' four road overtime losses, it still shows how dangerous the Garden can be and how fragile a team can be - especially when you only play in that building twice in a matter of a year, only to lose.
In addition to the numbers against Florida this season, in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Boston held the Toronto Maple Leafs to a staggering six goals in a matter of three games with just four of them coming in regulation.
The Bruins' series with the Panthers could very well go all seven games, given how even both teams looked after just one game. At least how even they looked in terms of their physical play on each other.
If offensive output and goaltending walls are any indication of how the series is going to go, expect it to go Boston's way a lot sooner than it will go Florida's.