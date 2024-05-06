3 things that must go right for the Bruins in Round Two vs. Panthers

Jeremy Swayman (.950 SV%) joined Tim Thomas (.967 SV% in 2011 SCF) as the second @NHLBruins goaltender on record to post a save percentage of at least .950 in a playoff series (min. 6 GP). #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/VwhPrLDoNa pic.twitter.com/SWVakmJeQy