Bruins coach Jim Montgomery correctly calls out superstar after Game 6 loss to Maple Leafs
Boston needs their leading scorer to step up in Game 7.
By Scott Roche
Talk about two wasted opportunities. Leading the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-1, in the best-of-seven first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, the Boston Bruins have had two golden chances to close out their Atlantic Division rivals and they have failed. Now they face the pressure for the second straight year of a Game 7 at the TD Garden.
Toronto has played Games 5 and 6 without superstar Auston Matthews who coach Sheldon Keefe said is dealing with an illness. Without him in the lineup, the Maple Leafs have completely flipped the series, winning a pair of 2-1 games to force a Game 7 Saturday night at the TD Garden.
Boston has played their two worst games of the series, scoring just one goal in each game. Following the Game 6 Thursday night, head coach Jim Montgomery called out one of his superstar players ahead of a franchise-altering Game 7.
Jim Montgomery calls out David Pastrnak following Game 6 loss
Following the game, a visibly upset Montgomery called out David Pastrnak saying “Pasta needs to step up.’’ He’s not wrong and Boston's top goal-scorer has been MIA the last two games, both close-out opportunities. Matthews has not been in the lineup and Pastrnak has failed to take over the series and end it like superstars generally do.
Pastrnak had a point in each of the first four games, two goals, and two assists, but in the last two games, he has failed to register a point with four shots on the net in each game. Quite frankly, he has not been good at all and he has failed to use this opportunity to seize the moment in the postseason in his career.
Let’s also not ignore the fact that he is not only top player on the Bruins roster that has failed to step up the last two games, but if Boston is going to win Game 7 and avoid another embarrassing blown 3-1 series lead, they will need Pastrnak to step up and lead them in Game 7. If he doesn’t, it’s going to be a long offseason. Montgomery rarely calls out his players (unlike previous coach Bruce Cassidy), but the message has been sent, now it needs to be received.