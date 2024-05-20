What former Bruins players are still playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs?
With the Boston Bruins officially eliminated from playoff contention following a game six loss to the Florida Panthers, fans may be wondering who they can root for the rest of the way. They certainly know who to root against, that being the Panthers themselves.
Last season, three former Bruins, most notably Bruce Cassidy, went on to win the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights, making history with the team in the process. If you're looking for former Bruins to root for this year, look no further than the Dallas Stars.
Having officially secured their spot in the western conference finals after knocking out the Colorado Avalanche in game six of the second round, the Stars have some extended rest before taking on the winner of the series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.
While the attention deservedly goes to players like Jake Oettinger, Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson, and more, the two former Bruins currently donning a Stars uniform are forwards Tyler Seguin and Craig Smith.
Tyler Seguin and Craig Smith are former Bruins players to cheer for in the playoffs
Once a prized first-round pick of the Bruins, Seguin was emerging as a Bruin of the future before he was dealt to the Dallas Stars before the 2013-2014 season. Everyone knows how Seguin's Bruins tenure ended, so I won't get into it here.
Since the trade, Seguin has carved out 11 successful seasons with the Stars, living up to his first-round pedigree. With the leadership slowly turning over to the kids in Dallas, Seguin doesn't have as much pressure on him, but he has still been very good. After 25 goals and 27 assists in the regular season, Seguin has three goals and five assists in 13 playoff games.
On the other hand, Smith was not a homegrown Bruin, merely one of countless free-agent signees by the team. After starting his career in Nashville, Smith signed a three year contract with the Bruins ahead of the shortened 56-game 2021 season.
Smith had his struggles in a Bruins uniform, and shortly into Jim Montgomery's first year as head coach, he had been pushed out of the lineup. With the team going all-in at the trade deadline, he was traded to the Washington Capitals as part of the trade that brought Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to Boston.
After he signed a one-year contract with the Stars this past summer, Smith produced 11 goals and nine assists in 75 games, a bona fide bottom sixer in the Stars lineup. He has played in 11 of the 13 playoff games for the Stars this season, getting two assists but no goals in 11:12 of average ice time.
While the pedigree and connection to Boston are noticeably different between the two players, they are both former Bruins. If you're looking for a team to cheer on for the remainder of the playoffs, the Dallas Stars with two former Bruins are there for the taking.