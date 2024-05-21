Former Boston Bruins forward getting a lot of interest for an NHL return in 2024-25
By Scott Roche
One month before the world shutdown because of COVID-19 in March of 2020, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney made a deal with the Anaheim Ducks to acquire forward Ondrej Kase in exchange for David Backs, prospect Axel Andersson, and a first-round draft pick.
At the time, it appeared to be a good move to add depth to a Bruins roster that was rolling along toward the best record in the NHL one year after losing Game 7 to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final at the TD Garden. Little did anyone know what the world was in for with the COVID-19 shutdown and what was coming later that summer.
The NHL used two playoff bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton in something that we’ve never seen before and hopefully never see again if we’re being honest. After battling concussions with the Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Carolina Hurricanes, Kase found himself out of the league. This past season, he had a good year with HC Litvinov in the Czech Extraliga, and an NHL insider is reporting that Kase could make a return to the NHL as soon as next season.
NHL Insider says Ondrej Kase getting NHL interest for 2023-24
NHL Insider Chris Johnston reported in The Athletic that Kase is getting “considerable interest” from NHL teams. He only played in nine games in two seasons with the Black and Gold before concussions took over his career unfortunately.
At the time of the trade, it seemed like a good trade for Sweeney to add some depth scoring, but between the COVID-19 shutdown and concussions, he was never able to get going in Boston. This season for HC Litvinov, Kase had 23 goals and 31 assists in 48 games. Here’s hoping that the talented winger is able to return to the NHL and find the right situation for him to continue his career.