Bruins release training camp roster as Jeremy Swayman contract looms large
With training camp beginning, hockey season has officially arrived. Like all hockey teams, the Bruins released their training camp roster just before the start of camp. While the Bruins have plenty to sort out with their skaters, the obvious dilemma is that of Jeremy Swayman, who was not included on the training camp roster as he still remains without a contract.
The goalies on the roster for the Bruins at the start of training camp are offseason acquisition Joonas Korpisalo, top prospect Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, Ryan Bischel, and Nolan Maier. There aren't any real surprises across the forward and defense groups, as there are players who have a roster spot locked down, players on the bubble, and players likely to be among the first cuts littered across both position groups.
Jeremy Swayman remain big dilemma as camp opens
The Swayman contract remains the biggest dilemma for the team as training camp progresses. Despite Courtney Cox of WEEI reporting that a contract had been agreed to, Don Sweeney poured cold water on that by saying Swayman is still not in the building, though he did say the Bruins would sign him before the December 1 deadline.
While it's not entirely surprising that Swayman isn't in camp at this point, the conflicting reports of how negotiations are progressing or not progressing is sure to be maddening for Bruins fans. It's also maddening when Sweeney doesn't want to discuss the matter, leaving fans in the dark as to what's going on.
As of now, it's Korpisalo who is the number one goalie, with Bussi in a prime position to grab hold of the backup spot if the Swayman negotiations continue into the end of training camp and potentially even the start of the season.
Yes, the dark cloud of the Swayman situation will linger over the Bruins until a contract is agreed upon. But the performances of the players who are in the building will be worth watching as the roster battles kick into full gear in the coming days and weeks. Hockey season is finally back.