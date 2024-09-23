Bruins release roster for first preseason game against Rangers
By Scott Roche
It's hard to believe, I know, but the Boston Bruins play hockey today. They will kick off their preseason schedule against the New York Rangers at the TD Garden. One day after their exhibition game in Providence, the Bruins will have a rather light roster in terms of players for the opener.
The Black and Gold will play a mixture of some young players which includes some prospects who are fighting for a roster spot this season. Just how the combinations end up working out remains to be seen, but here is a breakdown of the roster that they will put out against the Rangers.
Bruins announce first exhibition roster vs. Rangers
Some names are going to be worth watching tonight in Game 1 against New York. Here is a breakdown of the forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders who are suiting up at home.
- Forwards: John Beecher, Patrick Brown, Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Trevor Kuntar, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov, Jaxon Nelson and Riley Tufte.
- Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Mason Lohrei, Jordan Oesterle, Andrew Peeke, Billy Sweezey, and Parker Wortherspoon.
- Goalies: Brandon Bussi and Michael DiPietro.
There are some interesting takeaways from this roster for the game. Lysell and Merkulov both draw in as they are two players who are looking to replace Jake DeBrusk in the lineup. Prospects Kuntar and Duran also draw in as potential bottom-six forwards. Newcomer Mark Kastelic, acquired from the Ottawa Senators in the Linus Ullmark trade joins veteran Brown in the lineup.
On defense, Lohrei and Peeke playing figure to be two of the six defensemen this season, and possibly the third pairing could be the top pairing against the Rangers. Wortherspoon also draws in and keep an eye on Brunet who plays a very heavy game. It's no surprise that Bussi gets into the first game as of right now, it's likely a battle between him and Joonas Korpisalio for the starting job until Jeremy Swayman gets a new contract. There is plenty to watch for tonight at the TD Garden.