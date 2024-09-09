Bruins' Elias Lindholm drops brutally honest take on Boston
By Scott Roche
The prize free agent for the Boston Bruins this offseason was center Elias Lindholm. Make no mistake about it, since Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired, GM Don Sweeney has yet to address the need for a top center until free agency began on July 1.
Lindholm signed a seven-year, $54.25 million contract with an AAV of $7.75 million to assume the top pivot spot with the Black and Gold. He should fit in fine with David Pastrnak for both of their futures in Boston as both are locked up for the foreseeable future. The Bruins have been holding captain's practices at Warrior Ice Arena, which are mostly run by Brad Marchand in a couple of sessions.
Following a practice, Lindholm met with the media in Boston and while he will enjoy his time wearing the Black and Gold, he's still adjusting to Boston with his family and he even throughout the first pitch at the Red Sox game over the weekend. He is, however, already annoyed at one thing in the City of Boston.
Elias Lindholm drops honest take on Boston ahead of training camp
First and foremost, Lindholm has admitted to doing a lot of exploring in the City of Boston since he arrived with his family, but one thing that has caught his eye is something that he better get used to when traveling throughout the city on a daily basis.
"Been here a month now,'' said Lindholm. "The weather has been nice. The city's been really nice to explore and settle into our place. So far, so good...[the traffic's] a little different than I'm used to."
We agree with you Elias. Summer, winter, spring, or fall, the travel in and around the City of Boston is terrible. It always has been and always will be bad, but with seven seasons playing in Boston, I'm sure Elias will adjust to it like everyone else.