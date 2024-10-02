Bruins coach Jim Montgomery impressed with veteran forwards growth in training camp

Going into training camp, the Boston Bruins were looking for either prospect, Fabian Lysell or Georgii Merkulov, to take over the roster spot previously held by Jake DeBrusk. Neither player was able to impress enough to stick around after the first round of cuts to Providence on Sunday.

Just how the roster shakes out ahead of the season opener against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 8 in South Florida, remains to be seen. One player who continues to make the case to earn a spot in Boston is Tyler Johnson, a veteran forward who is in camp on a PTO.

Tyler Johnson earning his way to a contract with Bruins

As camp has gone along, Johnson has slowly been playing some good hockey and Tuesday night at the TD Garden, he looked good in the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. He broke a 1-1 third-period tie with a power play goal off a pass from Pavel Zacha in the bumper position. His play over the last two weeks has not gone lost on head coach Jim Montgomery.

Tic Tac TJ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/RaCWxNvpdt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 2, 2024

"I think he's gotten better through camp, and I thought tonight he was really good," Montgomery said. “I thought he's made real subtle plays in the first two games he played. Tonight was a real good effort. Not because of the goal. I thought his line was our best line tonight. I thought Freddy and Brazeau were excellent."

Money is an issue right now for the Bruins with the Jeremy Swayman contract, or lack thereof, hanging over GM Don Sweeney’s head regarding the salary cap, but Johnson is on the verge of earning a contract with the Black and Gold. The question remains of how much and when it is agreed on and signed. Could Boston be getting lightning in a bottle again through a PTO? Time will tell.