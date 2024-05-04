Breaking down ESPN predictions for Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game 7
The breakdown of Game 7 by ESPN does not bode well for the Bruins against the Maple Leafs.
By Scott Roche
When the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs were officially set in stone, the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs were matched up yet again. The two Original Six teams and Atlantic Division rivals have had some memorable postseason series and 2024 is going to be no different.
After grabbing a 3-1 series lead, the Bruins have lost back-to-back 2-1 games with the Maple Leafs missing their superstar Auston Matthews. If that's not bad enough, Toronto has flipped the series playing the Bruins style and Boston has not been able to respond the last two games.
The two teams will play a win-or-go-home Game 7 Saturday night at the TD Garden and just who wins is anyone's guess. Let's break down a Bruins/Maple Leafs Game 7 on how ESPN experts Kristen Shilton, Greg Wyshynski, and Ryan Clark think the game will play out.
ESPN Game 7 predictions for Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
As far as key players for each team go, where the article begins, for Boston, they named Charlie Coyle, Jeremy Swayman, and Brad Marchand. Those are the rather big ones to watch. Coyle has been good this season at the face-off dot, but he has struggled in the series and face-offs have been an issue. They need him to win more. Swayman is a no-brainer to play goal for the Bruins and truth be told, he's played well enough to win both Games 5 and 6, but his teammates in front of him have been, well, not good. This is Marchand's first season as Boston captain and if there is ever a time for him to step up and lead them, it's Game 7.
Toronto's key players were Joseph Woll, Max Domi, and Mitch Marner. Since Woll went in the net for Ilya Samsonov, he has looked like a Vezina Trophy candidate making save after save. Yes, have there been a lot of high-danger chances on him? No, but as we saw with Samsonov, the non-high-danger chances aren't always stopped. Domi has done a good job on the top line for Matthews and Marner has struggled at times in the series, he's is due for a breakout game.
As far as who wins, Clark picked the Bruins in overtime, while Shilton and Wyshynski both picked the Maple Leafs. At this point with Toronto's playoff history and struggles against Boston, it wouldn't be surprising to see them lose. However, considering how things have gone for the Bruins the last two postseasons and losing five consecutive close-out games, it's hard to go against the Maple Leafs considering what has happened the last two months for the Black and Gold.