Boston Bruins on the verge of major embarrassment against the Toronto Maple Leafs
By Scott Roche
When a team grabs a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven series in sports, they generally close it out in one of the remaining three games. Of course, there have been times when a team has blown the lead and lost the series, but for the most part, they find a way to dig deep, win the close-out game, and advance.
You would think that a team would learn from their previous mistakes and not let the opportunity present itself again, but apparently, the Boston Bruins didn’t learn. Now they face a franchise-altering Game 7 Saturday night at the TD Garden against the Toronto Maple Leafs as they look to avoid making history in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and all of professional sports.
Toronto Maple Leafs can help the Bruins make history in Game 7
According to Sportsnet, no team in MLB, NHL, or NBA history has blown 3-1 postseason leads in consecutive seasons and the Bruins are now just one loss away on Saturday night from doing it for the second time in 12 months.
Last season Boston held a 3-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers after winning Game 1 at home, losing Game 2, then winning Games 3 and 4 in Florida. They dropped Game 5 in overtime, before losing Game 6 back in South Florida before they won Game 7 in overtime at the TD Garden. See a trend here?
The Bruins won Game 1 against Toronto, then lost Game 2 at home. They won Games 3 and 4 in Toronto, then lost Game 5 at home in overtime, before losing Game 6 Thursday night. There’s a concerning trend building here.
You would think that the players currently in the Boston locker room would have remembered what happened last spring and wouldn’t let it happen again. Yet here we are one year later and the Bruins are on the brink of history and to compound the matter, it would be the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have had so many postseason failures against the Black and Gold, to do it. How ironic would it be?