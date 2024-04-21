3 stars of the game from the Bruins commanding game one win over the Maple Leafs
The Bruins took no prisoners as they left game one with a series opening win
Having lost two straight games and the Atlantic Division to the Florida Panthers at the end of the regular season, a familiar foe is here for the Bruins in the first round, that being the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.
With game one Saturday night at TD Garden, the fans had the building rocking. The Bruins had the building rocking themselves, taking control of the game early as they left with a 5-1 win, taking the opening game of what should be a cutthroat series.
While the series is far from over, winning game one is a big step for the Bruins as they look to end Toronto's season in the first round once again. Specifically, the fourth time since 2013. Until game two, here are the three stars of game one!
3 stars of the Bruins game one thumping of the Maple Leafs
Jake DeBrusk
Playoff Jake DeBrusk has been activated. After a tumultuous regular season, DeBrusk arrived right on time in game one. He assisted on Brandon Carlo's goal in the second period and then potted two of his own later in the second, both on the power play.
If the Bruins are to get past the Maple Leafs once again, DeBrusk will have to be a key factor in them doing so. If his game one performance is any indication of how the rest of the series will go, the Bruins won't have to worry about DeBrusk.
Jeremy Swayman
Getting the start in goal over Linus Ullmark to open the series, Swayman rose to the occasion and was stellar in this one. There wasn't any highlight reel, jaw-dropping saves, but Swayman was rock solid in net to the tune of 35 saves on 36 shots for a .972 save percentage.
It's unclear if Swayman will get the start in game two or if the Bruins will continue alternating starts between him and Linus Ullmark. No matter what they do, Swayman was a big part of this win and will be a big part of the Bruins playoff run.
Johnny Beecher
Way to make an impression right out of the gate. Beecher, playing in his first playoff game, scored his first playoff goal on his first playoff shift, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead just 2:26 into the game off a slick pass from Jesper Boqvist.
Beecher finished the game with the goal, three shots on goal total, two hits and one blocked shot over 12 minutes of ice time. Those aren't earth-shattering numbers, but it's a solid start to the rookie's playoff career.
Game two of the series is Monday night at TD Garden. Whether it's Swayman or Ullmark manning the goalie crease, the Bruins will need more of what we saw in game one to take a two-game lead on the series heading to Toronto.