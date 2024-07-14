Boston Bruins prospect leaving the organization to continue career overseas
By Scott Roche
Before free agency began on July 1, the team told Boston Bruins prospect Oskar Steen that they were not planning to sign him and he could test free agency. Once July 1 came, it was a quiet time for the sixth round pick in the 2016 Entry Draft.
After no NHL teams came calling, the native of Sweden decided to leave the NHL and return home.
Oskar Steen signs with SHL Färjestad
Saturday, it was announced that Steen was singing with SHL Färjestad in his home country, officially ending his time with the Black and Gold and the NHL.
"It feels fantastic. In some way, I’ve longed for this day, even if I might have hoped that I would manage to stay a little longer over there. But Färjestad is the team in my heart and I enjoy myself very well in Karlstad, so it feels incredibly good."- Oskar Steen
This past season in Boston, he played in 34 games with one goal scored on Nov. 14 against the Buffalo Sabres. In 60 NHL games for Boston, Steen had four goals and eight points. Steen spent the majority of his time with the Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. In 25 games this season for the P-Bruins, he had 12 goals after scoring 14 in 2022-23 and 15 in 2021-22.
Steen showed glimpses during his play in Boston of what he could be, but he fell behind on the depth the last couple of seasons after GM Don Sweeney signed multiple veterans in free agency which blocked his path to the NHL. He played in the bottom six for Boston, providing a spark with his speed.
Steen is the latest Bruins prospect forward to move from the organization after goalie prospect Kyle Keyser left earlier this week to continue his career overseas with Kunlun Red Star in the KHL.