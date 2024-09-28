Boston Bruins News: Charlie McAvoy/Nikita Zadarov pairing, preseason Game 4 roster

The Boston Bruins return to the ice tonight for their fourth preseason game in the last six days when they take the short trip down to Philadelphia to play the Flyers. That is where we will begin the latest Boston Bruins News.

Bruins travel to Flyers Saturday night

The Bruins make the short trip down to Philadelphia Saturday night to face the Flyers for their fourth preseason game. They will be adding some more players who will make their preseason debut from last season's roster.

Forward Trent Frederic will be in the lineup, joining John Beecher, Fabian Lysell, Matthew Poitras, Georgii Merkulov, and Morgan Geekie highlighting the bigger names suiting up. Hampus Lindholm will make the trip for Boston on defense with Andrew Peeke, Mason Lohrei, and Frederic Brunet. According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, the plan is for Joonas Korpisalo to get the full game in goal. With that planning, you have to think that he's becoming the starter in Jim Montgomery's eyes with Jeremy Swayman still out of camp without a contract.

Jackson Edward to make preseason debut

Prospect defenseman Jackson Edward will make his preseason debut against the Flyers. He is an interesting prospect for the Black and Gold on the back end and he met with the media and said what he's looking do to.

"Just kind of showcase myself and help the team win,'' said Edward. "it's exciting, the first time I'm playing."

Montgomery still evaluating McAvoy/Zadarov pairing

In Thursday night's 5-2 loss at Madison Square Garden to the New York Rangers, the Bruins coaching staff got their first look at a potential new defensive pairing with Charlie McAvoy alongside Nikita Zadarov, and the third-year head coach had a take on how they fared.

"It's looked good in practice,'' said Montgomery. "But the game wasn't great, but our team wasn't great. We're seeing what it looks like and seeing how it develops. It's too early.''

That defensive pairing has a lot of intrigue to it. Zadarov is a stay-at-home physical defenseman that can complement McAvoy's ability to carry the puck and create offense through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone. Expect them to get another look together before the season begins on Oct. 8 against the Florida Panthers.