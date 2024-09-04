Boston Bruins News: Brad Marchand is blunt with the media & prospect goalie joins Utah
By Scott Roche
Do you want another sign that the NHL season is right around the corner? Well, two weeks before the players report for training camp at Warrior Ice Arena, the Boston Bruins held a captain's practice at their practice facility Tuesday. It was led by current Black and Gold captain Brad Marchand.
Following the skate that also included Jeremy Swayman, which is a good sign despite him being unsigned ahead of the 2024-25 season, newly-signed Elias Lindholm and former Bruins forward and current Colorado Avalanche forward Chris Wagner, who grew up in Walpole, Mass. outside of the Boston, Marchand spoke with the media and revealed how busy his summer off the ice was as well as his contract situation which allows him to become a free agent follow the season.
Brad Marchand updates surgeries and contract
Marchand said that he had not, not two, but three offseason surgeries to repair a number of injuries that hampered him last season. He repaired a torn tendon in his elbow, abdomen, and groin. That’s a lot of time on an operating table for a quick summer.
Then he was asked about his contract situation and Marchand didn’t hold back with his answer to the media about a previous report that he was upset that speculated about his status. According to Ty Anderson of 98.5 the SportsHub, Marchand was frustrated.
“I don’t know where they’re getting that info, but it’s not from me.’’
He also said that he would never talk about his contract situation with the media as well. Message sent, message received.
Former Bruins draft pick joins Utah Hockey
In the sixth round of the 2022 Entry Draft, the Bruins selected goalie Reid Dyck from the Swift Current Broncos in the Western Hockey League, but he did not end up signing with the Bruins and became a free agent. He has joined the Utah Hockey Club for their Rookie Camp this week ahead of the Rookie Faceoff from Sept. 13-16 in Los Angeles.