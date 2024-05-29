Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney has a decision to make on a prospect goalie
By Scott Roche
One area in which Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney has depth is goaltending. Currently, he has Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark in Boston, however, a lot of signs point to Ullmark likely being traded at some point in the offseason. A deal could come as early as before the 2024 NHL Entry Darft at the end of June where the 2022-23 Vezina Trophy winner could likely get a rather high draft pick back in return.
Brandon Bussi and Michael DePietro were in the minors this season, but one name that has gone lost a little bit is Reid Dyck, who the Black and Gold selected in the sixth round, 183rd overall in the 2022 Entry Draft in Montreal. Two years later, Sweeney has a big decision he needs to make over the next couple of days.
Reid Dyck can re-enter the NHLDraft if he doesn’t sign with the Bruins by June 1
If Dyck does not sign by June 1, he can return to the NHL Entry Draft according to Mark Divver of New England Hockey Journal. Dyck’s numbers were not great the year he was drafted when he played for the Swift Current Broncos in the Western Hockey League. That year, he went 6-12-1 with a 4.26 GAA and a .884 SV%. His numbers have improved over the last two seasons where he got a bulk of the work between the pipes.
In 2022-23, he went 15-23-1 with a 3.62 GAA and a .887 SV%, before vastly improving this past season with a 25-7-2 record with a 2.70 GAA and a .911 SV% with a pair of shutouts. In the postseason for the Broncos, he went 5-4 with a 3.38 GAA and a .901 SV%.
Now both Dyck and the Bruins have a decision to make. Does he feel like he will get a legitimate shot in the Boston organization or will he not sign and re-enter the draft? Swayman is up for a new contract, as is Bussi who is the projected backup in Boston next season if Ullmark is moved.
This will be an interesting decision as you can never have enough goaltending depth, but sooner or later, some players might be looking at thinking they might be too deep down the depth chart and want a fresh start somewhere else. Decisions, decisions, decision