Boston Bruins & New Jersey Devils could pull off a massive win-win deal for both teams
By Scott Roche
The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is just around the corner at the end of June, but once again, the Boston Bruins will not be picking in the first round. Well, for now anyway.
Last year at the trade deadline, GM Don Sweeney traded the Bruins 2024 first-round pick to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Tyler Bertuzzi. That turned out to be a very good deal as it gave the Black and Gold a golden opportunity to win the Stanley Cup in 2023. As we all know, that did not happen as they blew a 3-1 first-round playoff series lead to the Florida Panthers and lost in seven games after setting the NHL record for wins and points in a regular season.
Boston currently does not pick until Day 2 of the draft, but there is a team that is willing to move their first-round pick ahead of the draft for a goalie and this might be Sweeney’s best chance to get back into the first round later this month.
Bruins have what the Devils need in a No. 1 goalie
The New Jersey Devils missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season largely in part due to averaging 3.43 goals against a game. In this day and age in the NHL, that’s not good enough to make the 16-team postseason field. Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that he’s open to trading the 10th overall pick for a goaltender. Enter the Boston Bruins, Don Sweeney, and Linus Ullmark.
Boston has two No. 1 goalies in Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman and moving Ullmark with one year remaining on his current deal only makes sense with Swayman in line for a new contract this summer and a massive pay raise. Ullmark is one year removed from winning the Vezina Trophy last offseason and still had a very good 2023-24 season splitting time with Swayman, who eventually took over in the postseason with a big run to get the Bruins into the second round.
Of course, there would have to be more parts in the deal, but if Sweeney is looking for draft capital in return and getting the No. 10 overall pick with a huge asset like Ullmark, it would only make sense to do. Ullmark does have an NTC and can block a deal, but this might be too good of an opportunity for him to pass up to go somewhere to be the top guy, and have a chance to win and get into the playoffs.