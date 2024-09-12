Boston Bruins make a no-brainer decision regarding their top prospects
By Scott Roche
One of the biggest offseason losses for the Boston Bruins in free agency was forward Jake DeBrusk who left for the Vancouver Canucks. The 14th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft said he wanted to remain with the Black and Gold, but the writing was on the wall that it was unlikely he would return.
GM Don Sweeney never addressed DeBrusk’s spot on the roster in free agency and instead signed center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadarov. There is still the Jeremy Swayman contract situation that Sweeney needs to tend to ahead of camp and that’s where the expected remaining free agency money will go.
Wednesday the Bruins announced their Rookie Camp and Prospect Challenge Roster ahead of this weekend's Challenge in Buffalo and there were two names noticeably missing, Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov. Later Wednesday, Ryan Mougenel explained why it’s highly likely that both prospects will not be part of this weekend’s games in New York.
Ryan Mougenel believes he knows why Fabian Lysell & Georgii Merkulov not playing this weekend
With DeBrusk leaving an opening roster spot with his departure in free agency, that leaves a spot that needs to be filled and it appears going into camp next week that the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery are banking on either Lysell or Merkulov earning his spot. Of course, veteran Tyler Johnson who signed a PTO might have a say as well.
Whether that is the real reason or not, this is a smart decision by the Bruins not to have Lysell or Merkulov playing this weekend. Lysell has had his ups and downs in the AHL since signing his first contract with Boston, but this is his best chance to break camp with the Bruins and be on the Opening Night roster. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him on the third line and maybe Johnson, Morgan Geekie or someone else take DeBruskl’s spot in the top six, but regardless, leaving Lysell and Merkulov behind is a no-brainer.