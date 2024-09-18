Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney blasts reporter for "inaccurate" report
By Scott Roche
Wednesday was the first day of NHL training camps across the league with the work being done off the ice. Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney met with the media and of course the big topic was goaltender Jeremy Swayman and his contract status.
The status is the same as he remains unsigned and the Bruins start camp with Joonas Korpisalo and Brandon Bussi as their top two netminders. Throughout the summer and even in the last week leading into training camp, there were several different reports about the situation, and one that came out of the summer surfaced about the Bruins ignoring Swayman calls, as reported by former NHLer Paul Bissonnette of the Spittin Chicklets podcast. When as about that report, Sweeney unleashed what appeared to be some anger.
Bruins Don Sweeney blasts Paul Bissonnette about his report
Watching Sweeney's press conference at Warrior Ice Arena, he didn't hold back at times answering questions and when one came up about him ignoring Swayman's calls, well, he got adamant as he has in some time.
"I think it's bulls--t that somebody says I wouldn't return a call for three weeks," said Sweeney. "There. That's inaccurate. Was it said? Was it written? I will tell you, I don't listen to podcasts. My son loves Biz, thinks he's fabulous. I think he's a great entertainer. But at the end of the day, it's inaccurate. And that's OK because that's all part of the business nowadays. It's OK if you turn around and say it's your opinion, your belief, but don't report it as fact. That's all. That's all I'm asking."
One thing has been clear during the summer and into September, there has been some information leaks from someone to create the craziness there is out there today. Who knows, if nobody is leaking anything, then someone, somewhere, is making some stuff up. Regardless, one thing remains a fact, Jeremy Swayman is not signed and will start camp with the rest of the Bruins.
Both sides have until Dec. 1 to come together on a deal or Swayman would miss more than he's already missed. One can only hope it doesn't get to that point and the former University of Maine standout is signed before the puck is dropped on the season. If not, Bruins fans could be looking at a Korpisalo/Bussi duo between the pipes in South Florida on Opening Night.