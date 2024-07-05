Boston Bruins defenseman becomes chief free agent recruiter for Don Sweeney
By Scott Roche
A couple of days after the Boston Bruins were eliminated from the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the second round by the Florida Panthers, David Pastrnak did his best recruiting pitch to potential free agents about playing in Boston.
Pastrnak knew that there would be a change to the roster that ended the 2023-24 season and that they needed some key pieces. GM Don Sweeney filled two needs on the first day of free agency when he signed free agents Elias Lindholm and Max Jones to contracts. Elias Lindholm fills a need for a top pivot, while Jones fills a need in the bottom six. In the end, it wasn't Pastrnak who did some of the recruiting for their GM.
Hampus Lindholm helps recruit Elias Lindholm & Max Jones to the Bruins in free agency
Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm, acquired from the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline in 2022, reached out to both Lindholm and Jones to make his pitch for them to come to Boston and sign with the Black and Gold. Speaking with the media shortly after agreeing to a seven-year deal that carries a $7.75 million AAV, Elias Lindholm admitted that Hampus made a pitch to him.
"He sent me a text. Yeah, he made a little pitch,"- Elias Lindholm
Jones was not given a qualifying offer from Anaheim right before free agency, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent, and Hampus Lindholm reached out to his former teammate and pitched Boston to him to add a grinding bottom-six forward who could be key on the forecheck.
I'm sure Pastrnak reached out to some players to make a pitch to come to Boston, but this year, it appears that Hampus Lindholm is the one who made the pitches and helped the Black and Gold add key pieces for the upcoming season.