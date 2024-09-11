Boston Bruins must consider acquiring this upper-echelon defenseman during the season
While 2024-25 isn’t a “make or break” season for the Boston Bruins, adding an upper-echelon talent at some point during the season will make them one of the scariest, if not the scariest, teams in the NHL. While things are looking good on the Jeremy Swayman front, adding one more big talent will just set this team over the edge.
I’ll concede that I’d like to see a forward come to town, as even a depth scorer could turn Boston into a potential top-five group on offense in time. But if there’s one player another team, one in the Western Conference, could shop in 2024-25, perhaps even early, it’s Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues.
Of course, once Swayman’s signed long-term, finding a way to fit Parayko onto the lineup should this be a trade well before the deadline would be a challenge. But if the Blues continue to tear down their lineup, they have limited options should they try to move someone with a full no-trade clause, as is the case for Parayko for the next four seasons.
That said, he has control over where the Blues can move him, but he wouldn’t hesitate to waive that clause if they were to have a deal in place with Boston. Now, this is just speculation, but there’s a lot of good Parayko would do for the Bruins if they found a way to add him to the lineup.
Colton Parayko should be on the Boston Bruins shortlist in 2024-25
With the revamp in Gateway City well underway and a plethora of young defensemen ready to become full-time NHL talents, players like Parayko should be on the trade block early. This is assuming the Blues do nothing in the first month or two of the season, as a hot start would change things fast. But let’s look at why Boston would excel with a talent like Parayko should the Blues struggle and try to send a few players elsewhere.
For one, he can block shots, something he did 218 times last year. That will make Swayman’s job easier, as is the fact that someone like Parayko can easily put in top-four minutes. He’s been durable for most of his career and one who can play a two-way game, evidenced by his 10 goals last season.
He’s not the most physical player, but Parayko is still capable of landing 110-plus body checks per season, making a hard-hitting team like Boston even tougher to deal with. And he can steal the puck, something we saw last year when he took possession from opponents 73 times.
Overall, Parayko remained a strong presence on a so-so hockey team, and it’s a foregone conclusion that contenders will be calling Blues general manager Doug Armstrong for the blueliner’s services should they struggle. Boston may find itself in a duel with a few teams should they want to add one more quality blueliner to their lineup, but adding someone like Parayko would be well worth it.