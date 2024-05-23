Boston Bruins Charlie Jacobs gives a ringing endorsement of Don Sweeney, Cam Neely & Jim Montgomery
By Scott Roche
Wednesday, the Boston Bruins management team held their end-of-the-year press conference with the media. Chief Executive Officer and Alternate Governor for the Boston Bruins Charlie Jacobs joined Team President Cam Neely, GM Don Sweeney, and coach Jim Montgomery at the TD Garden to answer questions about this past season and the future.
There were several takeaways from the press conference, but one big thing that stood out from Jacobs was that he said that he had faith in the trio on stage with him and there were going to be no changes going into 2024-25.
Charlie Jacobs endorses Bruins management team
Jacobs appeared to be pleased with the way the 2023-24 season went and the playoffs after advancing to the second round before falling eliminated in six games by the Florida Panthers. During the press conference, Jacobs said that there were going no changes with Neely, Sweeney, or Montgomery.
Now things could have gone differently if the Bruins had lost Game 7 of the first-round series to the Toronto Maple Leafs if not for a David Pastrnak overtime goal to win the series. It likely would have cost Montgomery his job after blowing a 3-1 first-round series lead for the second consecutive blown series lead. Instead, he saved his job with that win and the Black and Gold taking Florida to six games.
Even if the Bruins had lost to Toronto, there likely would have been no change in terms of Sweeney and Neely. This summer has always been circled on the calendar for the Bruins and there fans with a ton of cap space available and it certainly sounded like Sweeney intends to be aggressive.
There were some questions surrounding Montgomery, but he survived for at least one more season and there was no chance of moving on from Sweeney and Neely, who face a huge offseason. Given the results after this offseason, things could change for Neely and Sweeney's future if things don't go well.