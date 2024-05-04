NHL Insider paints grim outlook for Bruins Jim Montgomery if Maple Leafs win Game 7
One NHL Insider thinks there are big changes if the Bruins lose Game 7 Saturday night.
By Scott Roche
For the second straight season, the Boston Bruins are looking at a potential stunning first-round exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Last season after setting an NHL record for wins and points in a regular season, Boston grabbed a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers before they dropped the last three games for a historic elimination from the postseason.
This season, the Bruins held a 3-1 series lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs and now they are looking directly at another Game 7 in the first round after dropping Game 5 at home in overtime, 2-1, Tuesday night, then lost Game 6, 2-1, in Toronto Thursday night. Now, they are looking to avoid a second consecutive first-round collapse in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
If the Bruins suffer the same fate against the Maple Leafs that they did just 12 months ago against Florida, then there are likely changes coming. According to one insider, one member of the organization may not survive another playoff disappointment.
Elliott Friedman thinks Jim Montgomery is in trouble if Toronto wins Game 7
Earlier Friday, I wrote an article saying that Boston second-year coach Jim Montgomery is coaching for his job in Game 7. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned that exact same thing on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast.
"Boston is a very demanding organization. They expect greatness out of their Bruins and last year was a big upset and I think it shocked everybody, and upsets can happen, but I think if we have this two years in a row – 3-1 up, lose; 3-1 up, lose – Boston, to me, the organization of the Jacobs family and Cam Neely in particular – I think Don Sweeney is intense but a very level-headed guy – but the Jacobs family and Cam Neely in particular, I don’t see them taking this easily and ‘Nothing to see here’ and I just don’t believe that."- Elliotte Friedman
Let's go back just two years ago when the Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy, three weeks after a seven-game loss in the first round of the playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes. It appeared that his job was safe, but GM Don Sweeney made the stunning decision to fire him, or was it Cam Neely? My guess is Neely overrided that decision and it's not to believe that as feisty as he is he wouldn't be in Sweeney's ear to dismiss Montgomery.
It's safe to say that there is a lot riding on this game for both teams, coaches and players.