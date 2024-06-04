3 bold predictions for the Boston Bruins 2024 offseason
By Scott Roche
Bruins sign Patrick Kane
Aside from a center and another defenseman, the Bruins could use an upgrade on the wing and a wing that would be a big addition offensively. Enter Patrick Kane who won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. The 35-year-old wing signed in late November with the Detroit Red Wings for one year and $2.75 million. In 50 games with Detroit this past season, he averaged nearly a point a night with 20 goals and 27 assists with 15 points on the power play.
He was drafted first overall in the 2007 Entry Draft by Chicago and had his career there end at the 2023 trade deadline when he was sent to the New York Rangers. This season with the Red Wings, he averaged nearly three shots a night. He is what the Bruins are missing in the top six, a goal-scoring veteran presence to compliment David Pastrnak in terms of production.
This is a huge offseason for Sweeney in terms of being able to spend money to add the necessary pieces to put his team in a better position for the 2024-25 season. He said he was going to be aggressive this summer and expect some moves that you might not have seen coming.