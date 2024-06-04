3 bold predictions for the Boston Bruins 2024 offseason
By Scott Roche
The Bruins trade Linus Ullmark and get less of a return than first thought
There have been several potential Linus Ullmark trade rumors since really March at the deadline when it was reported that he used his NTC to void a deal with the Los Angeles Kings. He still has the power to void a deal, but his NTC list goes from 16 to 15. Despite him saying that he wants to remain in Boston, you get the feeling that he’ll be moved this offseason.
One report had the Ottawa Senators as a potential destination with a return possibly of defenseman Jakob Chychrun, someone who the Bruins have inquired about before at past trade deadlines. The Kings, Oilers, and Detroit Red Wings are teams that have been linked to Ullmark along with the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes. In the end, I wouldn’t get hopes very high that Ullmark will bring back a player of Chychrun or Martin Necas caliber, but more likely a high draft pick as the centerpiece of a return. In reality, a first-round pick along with other smaller pieces would be a good return for Sweeney.